MBPD: Suspect in robbery says "Don't be a hero, give me your pills"

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The search is on for a man who held up a Myrtle Beach pharmacy this weekend, and got away with hundreds of pills.

This happened on Saturday morning at around 10 a.m. at the Rite Aid on 78th Avenue North. According to the police report, employees say the suspect put a note on the counter that said, "Don't be a hero, Just give me all of your oxycodone pills."

The employee at the counter says he never touched her and she didn't see any weapons. She went to the safe and grabbed all the bottles she could and gave them to him.

He then walked out of the store.

When police were called, Another employee had to go to the hospital for an asthma attack. the suspect got away with six bottles - about 600 pills.

The suspect is said to be around 30 years old with brown hair wearing a white baseball hat, a white shirt and dark shorts at the time of the robbery. He's about five foot ten with a stocky build.

