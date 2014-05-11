Coastal Carolina Rally Falls Short at #22 Liberty in 2-1 Loss

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics





Coastal Carolina scored once in the ninth inning then loaded the bases before Liberty's Matt Marsh recorded a strikeout to preserve a 2-1 decision Sunday afternoon.

In the ninth, Liberty recorded two quick outs before Nick Oberg walked. Anthony Marks followed with a single and Jake Kane lined an RBI single to right field, scoring Oberg. The Flames turned to Marsh out of the bullpen. He would walk Michael Paez to load the bases before bouncing back with a strikeout to end the game.

Marsh picked up his second save of the season. Parker Bean (7-1) was credited with the win. He pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and five walks with seven strikeouts.

The loss spoiled three strong pitching performances by Coastal Carolina freshmen Cole Schaefer (3-4), Chase Adkins and Andrew Beckwith. Schaefer was the tough-luck loser, allowing four hits and one run with one walk and two strikeouts in four innings. Adkins worked the next three innings, allowing three hits and one run with no walks and four strikeouts. Beckwith pitched a scoreless eighth inning, recording two strikeouts.

The ninth inning was not Coastal's first chance to get on the scoreboard. In the fourth, Coastal loaded the bases with one out but came away empty. Then, in the home half of the frame, the Flames broke through with a run to take a 1-0 lead. Ryan Seiz hit a leadoff single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on an RBI single by Alex Close.

The Chants had another scoring opportunity in the fifth. Marks singled and stole second. With two outs, Tyler Chadwick singled to second base. On the play, the ball got away from the LU second baseman and Marks tried to score but was thrown out at the plate.

Once again, Liberty made the Chants pay for coming up empty. Ashton Perritt singled to start the bottom of the fifth and stole second. Two batters later, Clay Keranen guided a single through the right side of the infield to plate Perritt.

Riley Norton and Marks each had two hits to lead the Chanticleer offense while each of the first six batters in the lineup drew a walk.

Coastal Carolina will end its current 10-game road swing with a game at College of Charleston Tuesday. First pitch at Patriots Point is set for 6 pm.