Beautiful, #Strong and #Proud: Top 10 Words Tweeted About Moms

BY JULIANNE PEPITONE

#MyLife. #MyWorld. #Strong. Twitter users, you sure love your mothers!

Twitter published on Friday the top 10 words and phrases its users have tweeted to describe their mothers so far in 2014.

SAMANTHA OKAZAKI / TODAY

TODAY Show: Savannah Guthrie and her mom Nancy Guthrie meet and go shopping at a baby store in Soho, New York on April 30, 2014.

There's no social-media ranting here. It's a list of glowing phrases appropriate for Mother's Day on Sunday:

Happy

The best

My life

My everything

Beautiful

Proud

Pretty

Amazing

My world

Strong

Twitter ranked the words by the number of mentions since Jan. 1.

In addition to the top words list, Twitter also created an animated map that shows countries around the world celebrating moms through tweets. (While the United States celebrates Mother's Day the second Sunday of May, other countries' mom-centric holidays fall on a range of dates from February to March.)

