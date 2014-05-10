Postseason Scoreboard for May 10th - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Postseason Scoreboard for May 10th

SCHSL Postseason Baseball Scores

Class AA
Lower State Finals

 

Loris -6

Dillon -1

Loris to face Bishop England; Dillon hosts Wade Hampton in elimination game Monday

 

Class A
Lower State Finals

 

Lake View -6

Johnsonville -2

Lake View to host Latta; Johnsonville to host East Clarendon

 

East Clarendon -3

Latta -4

Latta travels to Lake View; East Clarendon to travel to Johnsonville

 

 

 

SCHSL Postseason Softball Scores

Class AA
Lower State Finals

 

Waccamaw -8

Dillon -5

Dillon hosts elimination game Monday.

