Child dies in house fire in Hartsville, coroner confirms

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An 18-month old girl died in a house fire off Old Hickory Lane in Hartsville on Saturday afternoon, confirmed Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Gabriella Faith Carbaugh was pronounced dead at the scene after being involved in a fire at her residence in the Botany Woods Subdivision at about 1:30 p.m., Hardee stated. The cause of death is attributed to injuries sustained in the fire.

Fire and emergency crews from Hartsville Fire Department, Darlington Fire District, Pine Ridge Fire Department, Darlington Fire Department, and Palmetto Rural Fire Department responded.

The Red Cross is been contacted about assistance for the family.

The Darlington County Coroner's Office, the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating this incident.

A ruling on the manner of death will be forthcoming once all information is received from all investigative agencies.

