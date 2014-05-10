WMBF News delayed by PGA Tour coverage Saturday

(WMBF) – WMBF News at 6 p.m. will be delayed until 7 p.m. Saturday due to NBC Sports coverage of the PGA Tour.

On Sunday, WMBF News at 6 p.m. will not be seen due to PGA Tour coverage. WMBF News at 11 p.m. will air at its regular time on both days.

For a complete schedule of programming on WMBF News, This.TV and Bounce TV, click here: http://bit.ly/RyqMPU

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.