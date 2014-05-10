River search for missing Aynor woman to resume Sunday

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Several agencies are searching the Great Pee Dee River for missing 32-year-old Angie Pipkin on Sunday. The search is scheduled to continue on Monday.

Darlington County Sheriff's Office, Horry County Police, and the CUE Center for Missing Persons plan to be out on the river on Sunday, May 11 and Monday, May 12, according to Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd. Several other agencies are also expected to participate.

Kirven Landing at SC-34, Cashua Ferry Road, will be closed to the public during the operations on both days.

Sheriff Byrd said he is hoping conditions will be better than in the past. During previous searches, the water level was at 20 to 24-feet. This week, it was at just nine feet.

Pipkin, from Aynor, has been missing since mid-January. Randy Gale Robinson, 46, has already been charged with Pipkin's murder, so at this point, officials are looking for more evidence in the murder.

