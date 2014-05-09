Young children susceptible to dangerous temperatures inside cars

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF)- David Richard Gray left his 13-month-old daughter in the car when he went into work for the day. When he came back to his car, it was too late. The coroner says Sophia died from hyperthermia.

Dr. Reynolds from Beach Urgent Care says now is the time where he sees the most of these types of cases. He says this is because parents are not used to the warm weather yet, especially first-time parents. He says children six months and younger are the most susceptible.

"The sun can affect a young infant much more quickly than it can an older child," Dr. Reynolds explains.

He says this is because their surface area is so small. Their bodies can overheat in minutes. They become disoriented and quiet to the point parents may think they are sleeping.

Reynolds urges parents to take action right away if they notice their child getting very hot.

"If you have access to some cool towels, blankets, that type of thing, you need to go ahead and get that on them and get them into a shaded area," he said.

Others say there are things you can buy and habits you can adopt that will help avoid this tragic situation from happening.

Connie Robinette from The Kangaroo Pouch showed and backseat mirror that "goes on the headrest of the backseat. When you look in the rearview mirror, you should be able to see the child in the car seat."

Robinette also recommends people develop the habit of leaving something in their backseat with the child - things that would be needed to get out of the car, such as purses and cell phones.

Reynolds says 40 to 50 children die a year because they are accidentally left in a car.

