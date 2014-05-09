Body of missing Lumberton man found in river

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - The body of a missing Lumberton man has been found in a river.

The body of Delton Lloyd Cummings, 53, was found Friday, May 9, Sheriff Kenneth Sealey with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Cummings was reported missing from Iron Horse Drive in Maxton on Saturday, April 26.

An investigation was opened and several agencies, including the FBI, continued to search for Cummings.

On Friday morning, detectives responded to the report of a body in a river located in Pembroke.

The case is pending further investigator with persons of interest in this investigation.

