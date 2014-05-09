Postseason Scoreboard for May 9th - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Postseason Scoreboard for May 9th

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
SCHSL Postseason Baseball Scores

Class AAA
Darlington - 1
Socastee - 6
Braves win district title

Hilton Head Island - 3
Hartsville - 4
Red Foxes win district title; will host Socastee on Monday in Lower State

Marlboro County - 4
Berkeley - 5
Bulldogs eliminated

 

SCHSL Postseason Softball Scores

Class AAA
Darlington - 6
North Myrtle Beach - 1

Darlington - 7
North Myrtle Beach - 0
Falcons win region title; Chiefs eliminated 

St. James - 2
Hartsville - 8
Red Foxes win district title; hosts Gilbert on Monday

Georgetown - 2
Gilbert - 10
Bulldogs eliminated

Socastee - 2
Midland Valley - 8 
Braves eliminated

 

Class A
Lower State Finals
Latta - 2
Lake View - 3 

East Clarendon - 3
Johnsonville - 2

Lake View vs. East Clarendon on Monday

Latta vs. Johnsonville on Monday (loser eliminated)

