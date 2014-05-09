Spring rally rolls on without SBB Four Corners

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – This is the 75th anniversary of the Myrtle Beach bike rally and for the first time in years, bikers will not be able to hang out at SBB Four Corners. The property is under new ownership and the building has been demolished.

"It's quite sad really," said biker John Buckner. "We drove past it earlier this week and it's gone ... it's flattened," he said.

Right now, it is not exactly clear what will be built in SBB Four Corners place. Buckner said he expects this year's spring rally to be just as good as others in years past.

"At the end of the day, what they do to the building is one side of it," added Buckner. "The way Bill Barber organizes the rally ... he's just brilliant."

Bill Barber managed the SBB Four Corners location for more than a decade. While he is sad to see it gone, Buckner said he just wants to make sure SBB Original is up to task when it comes to handling the bike rally crowds that may be larger because there's only one location.

"We've got a lot of new things. We've got nine bars where we only had four before, and we've got the new bridge, plus our sign up on the pole with an American flag that we will light up at night," said Barber.

