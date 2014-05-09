Mayfest on Main kicks off in NMB on Saturday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Mayfest on Main is back! The Ninth Annual Festival hits Main Street in North Myrtle Beach at 10 a.m. on Saturday May 10.

The family-friendly event includes a free concert at noon starring: "The Legends of Surf Music."

Scheduled performers include: Al Jardine, an original founding member of The Beach Boys, David Marks, an original member of The Beach Boys, and Dean Torrence, an original member of Jan and Dean.

The Surf City All-Stars, Blue Monday and Ross Coppley round out the musical acts.

Food and craft vendors will also be on site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and a children's area will be available.

Below is a full schedule and event parking information, from the City of North Myrtle Beach:

Main Stage - May 10 Performance Schedule

12:00 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies

12:30 p.m. - Blue Monday

2:00 p.m. - Ross Coppley Band

4:30 p.m. - The Surf City Allstars

*All times are approximate

Community Stage - May 10 Performance Schedule

10:00 a.m. - Rockestra (NMB Middle School Orchestra)

10:50 a.m. - Carolina Forest Taiko Drums

12:00 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies on the Main Stage

12:45 p.m. - NMB Middle School Mystic Blue Singers

1:45 p.m. - NMB High School Chorus

3:10 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Horry County Students Rock

*All times are approximate

Event Parking:

(1) Grass parking lot on the corner of 2nd Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard

(2) McLean Park, 93 Oak Drive, North Myrtle Beach SC 29582

(3) Off-site Parking (buses run every 15 minutes):

King Glory Lutheran Church, 805 1th Ave. North, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church, 410 6th Ave. South, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

For more information on this event, (843) 280-5570 or go to http://parks.nmb.us.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.