Ocean Lakes Family Campground hiring 35 seasonal positions

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Ocean Lakes Family Campground is looking to hire 35 more seasonal positions, including Surf Camp Instructors for its Billabong Surf Camp.

The vacation destination is offering a variety of positions with flexible hours, bonuses and competitive wages, including line cooks, assistant golf cart mechanics, and landscape technicians.

Find a complete list of openings here: www.thejacksoncompanies.com – click the Employment tab.

Candidates may also apply in person on Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and on Wednesday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to company representatives.

"We anticipate a busy summer season, and we're looking for teammates that understand the importance of good customer service," said Ron Welchel, Vice President of Human Resources, Safety and Risk Management for The Jackson Companies. "Our teammates have a direct impact on the vacationer experience, so it is important to find individuals who take pride in a job well done. Our teammates are like part of our extended family, so we want them to have an enjoyable experience with us this summer."

For more information on the Ocean lakes Family Campground, visit:

www.oceanlakes.com

