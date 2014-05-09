CCU increases tuition cost

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University's board of trustees approved an increase in tuition costs at its quarterly meeting Friday.

In a press release issued by CCU, it states this is the first tuition increase for in-state students in two years.

"Our board and administration have worked diligently to keep tuition costs down, but in order to maintain the quality education our students and their parents have come to expect, we find it necessary to impose a nominal increase for the first time since Fall 2011," said CCU President David A. DeCenzo.

In-state undergraduate tuition will increase by 2.89 percent, an addition of $140 per semester.

Out-of-state undergraduate tuition will increase by 2.96 percent, an addition of $335 per semester.

Housing fees will increase by 5.5 percent to 5.7 percent, depending on the type of amenities provided in specific campus residence facilities.

CCU's meal plan will go from a single rate to a tiered-rate structure. The cost of an unlimited meal plan will increase by $90 per semester; the cost of the limited meal plan will decrease by $110 per semester.

