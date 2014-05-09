3 suspects on the run after sexual assault in Florence, officials say

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three suspects are wanted in connection with a sexual assault that happened in April.

Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help in identifying suspects in connection with a sexual assault, which occurred in April in Florence County.

According to investigators, on or about Friday, April 18, three suspects entered the room where the victim was staying on West Lucas Street, tied the victim up and sexually assaulted her.

After the assault, the suspects fled the scene and the victim called for help.

The victim described the suspects as black males in their early to mid-twenties.

Based on the description provided by the victim, a SLED Forensic Sketch Artist has created a sketch of one of the suspects.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident or of the identity of any of the suspects is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office at (843) 665-2121, ext. 395 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You do not have to leave your identity to leave information.

