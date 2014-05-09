BI-LO holding 2 job fairs next week to hire 50 positions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – BI-LO is holding two job fairs next week to fill 50 positions in various full-time, part-time and seasonal roles in the Myrtle Beach area.

The first job fair will be held on Monday, May 12 at the BI-LO at 1241 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The next job fair will be held on Wednesday, May 14, at the BI-LO at 3924 Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach, also from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The positions being hired for include cashiers, stock clerks, deli, bakery, grocery, dairy, and meat departments.

BI-LO recommends candidates apply online at http://www.bi-lo.com/careers and/or visit the store's customer service desk for additional information.

