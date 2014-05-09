Northbound I-95 backed up for miles between Florence and Dillon

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Traffic is backed up for miles on northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Dillon County due to a vehicle fire.

An advisory from the South Carolina DPS confirmed the vehicle fire is near mile marker 178, roughly halfway between Florence and Dillon.

South Carolina DOT maps and cameras show that traffic was backed for about seven miles, as of 12:41 p.m. Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, traffic was delayed for hours around the same area due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

