Hilton Head Island shark attack leaves NC woman injured

(WSAV) - It's like something out of a movie, a woman bitten by a shark while on vacation with her family.





But that was the reality on Hilton Head island, South Carolina this week, as a North Carolina woman was attacked just feet from shore.





"We were right in front of the lifeguard, I was like knee-deep in the water, and all of a sudden I felt this thump, that's the best way to describe it on my leg," said Kimberly Popp.





That's when Popp looked down and saw a four-foot shark clamped around her left leg.





"I looked the shark right in the eye, his nose was up, his teeth were into my flesh, I immediately looked at my kids and screamed to everybody to get out of the water, there's a shark on me!"



