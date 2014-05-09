11 arrested, $6.3 million worth of cocaine seized in week-long Florence operation

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – 11 felony arrests, 1,627 citations or warnings, 7 pounds of marijuana, and 121 pounds of powder cocaine, worth an estimated $6.3 million on the street. These are among the results of a week-long focused enforcement operation in Florence County.

"We are worn out, but we had a fantastic week with Operation Strike Force," Sheriff Kenney Boone stated. "For the tenth straight year, we have assembled some of the best Criminal Enforcement officers from around the state to conduct focused enforcement on the Interstate Highways in Florence County, and we will remember this one for a long time."

The operation began on the morning of Monday, May 5 with 24/7 enforcement by about 129 officers from 22 state, local, and federal agencies, and ended at midnight Friday, according to a news release from FCSO.

The 121 pounds of cocaine seized in a single traffic stop is believed to be the fourth-largest seizure in the state's history. Officers also seized four grams of heroin and 336 grams of a middle eastern narcotic called "khat."

Five fugitives were apprehended, FCSO officials stated, and six stolen vehicles were recovered.

$123,286 in U.S. currency was seized, along with over 242 pre-loaded credit cards, used to commit identity fraud and launder narcotics trafficking proceeds.

For the tenth year, no suspects were injured, but one officer did receive a minor injury while pursuing a fleeing suspect on foot, the release states. No motor vehicle collisions were reported on the Interstate during the Operation.

"Successful operations like this would not be possible without the support of our dedicated officers and staff, loyal business and individual sponsors, as well as the agency heads from around the State who allow their officers to participate," Sheriff Boone stated. "We owe them all a huge debt of gratitude and thanks."

The agencies that participated in this year's Operation Strike Force are:

Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, Colleton County Sheriff's Office, Dillon County Sheriff's Office, Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Florence Police Department, Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Horry County Police Department Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, lee County Sheriff's office, Lexington County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Oconee County Sheriff's Office, SC Highway Patrol, SLED, SC State Transport Police, Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, United State Marshals Service, York County Sheriff's Office.