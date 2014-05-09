5 Red Cross volunteers from Myrtle Beach support disaster relief

News release from the American Red Cross:

Red Cross Continues to Send Local Disaster-trained Workers to Support Disaster Relief in Multiple States

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. May 8, 2014 – The American Red Cross Palmetto SC Region has deployed eight disaster-trained workers to support Red Cross' ongoing disaster relief from the Spring storms that swept 14 states producing devastating tornadoes and flooding. Five of these Red Cross workers are from the Coastal SC Chapter in Myrtle Beach . They join more than 1,900 other Red Cross workers mobilized to provide help in the hardest hit communities.

As of this week, Red Cross has served more than 161,000 meals and snacks; provided 1,600 overnight stays in shelters; handed out more than 67,000 relief items; and provided 5,900 health and emotional support contacts. Emergency shelters are still open in Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

Preliminary reports indicate about 3,000 homes across nine states were destroyed or heavily damaged by the Spring storms.

"We are grateful that we have such dedicated staff and volunteers in our region that are experienced and eager to help those who have lost so much," said Nanci Conley, executive director, Coastal SC Chapter. "Red Cross will be there to help people next week, next month and as long as it takes to get them back on their feet."

Every eight minutes the American Red Cross provides hope and comfort to people affected by disasters big and small. You can help people affected by disasters by making a donation to support the American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcross.org to donate. Also people can text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

Severe weather can strike anytime and the Red Cross encourages everyone to have a plan. Please download the free Red Cross Tornado App from the Google Play Store for Android devices or from the app store for Apple. Please visit http://www.redcross.org/prepare/disaster/tornado to learn how to prepare for a tornado and safety tips, and how to recover.

Because of trained disaster volunteers and financial assistance from the community, Red Cross has been able to help more than 1,400 people affected by disasters in the Palmetto SC region since January 1. On average, the American Red Cross, Palmetto SC Region responds to a disaster every 6.5 hours. The Palmetto SC Region is made up of seven Red Cross chapters spanning 35-counties of South Carolina.