Vendors from around the country arrive for Bike Week

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- Vendors are set up and ready to go at Barefoot Landing for Myrtle Beach Bike Week. They have come from across the country and believe this area has one of the best bike weeks. Vendors say this could be the year bikers return to the Grand Strand in full force.

Renegade Wheels has come from Orange County, California. They have stopped all over the country and say Myrtle Beach has one of the nicest rides, but the rocky past has thrown off the historic rally. Jeff LaCava of Renegade Wheels says the biker community is very loyal, and once they are done with something, there's no turning back, but LaCava is seeing signs of hope.

"On the other hand, I'm seeing them coming up and the numbers seem to be growing, so I think we're on our way back. We just have to continue to be here and continue to push," says LaCava.

It was not too long ago when bikers were avoiding the Grand Strand because of helmet laws and permit changes.

"When the politics got crazy, it definitely ruined the rally for us financially," says Christopher Waddell, President of Cycle Solutions.

However, vendors say they keep seeing bikers head towards Myrtle Beach, and that is a very good sign for the week to come.

Jeff LaCava of Renegade Wheels says weather is always a deal breaker. Luckily for the vendor sand bikers, weather is supposed to be well into the 80s.

Bikers want to prove to the area who they really are. They say many of them are middle class people that just happen to like to ride on weekends. They say if you know and obey the rules, everything will be fine. Vendors are expecting this year to mark the beginning of a huge turn around.

