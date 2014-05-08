NC man dies in fatal crash in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 9 in Marlboro County, according to the Highway Patrol's website.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown says Michael Barns, 60, of Southern Pines, NC died in the accident.

Highway Patrol says Barns disregarded a stop sign, drove across the road and ran into a ditch. His vehicle flipped several times, before catching fire.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.