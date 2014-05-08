Search continues for Brittanee Drexel, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The search for missing teen Brittanee Drexel continues, confirmed Capt. David Knipes with the City of Myrtle Beach Police.

A search will be conducted during the weekend of May 10, but it is not open to the public, Capt. Knipes said. The search is on private property in Georgetown County, near the Charleston County line. Knipes said they will be following up on existing information about the case and rechecking some things.

It's been more than five years since Drexel vanished on Ocean Boulevard. A vigil was held late last month to mark the five-year anniversary of her disappearance. Read about it here:

