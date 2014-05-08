Trust building in Florence gets closer to demolition

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Demolition is already taking place in the 200th block of West Evans Street to make room for the soon to come Francis Marion University Health and Sciences Building.

"Keep your eyes on it, before you know it, it will be gone," said Jason Wofford.

"We knocked the terminal down so that we could get access onto the property," said Wofford.

Jason Wofford is the vice president of Wofford Demolition. That's the company charged with clearing the Trust building, and few other buildings that shares the property the Trust sits on.

Wofford mapped out a new demolition timeline for when the Trust Building property will be clear and ready for Francis Marion University's new Medical School.

Crews have already torn down the terminal once used by a utility company.

"I guess next on the agenda would be these two buildings behind me, the white buildings," said Wofford.

Right now, demolition crews are gutting the buildings, which includes removing any recyclable materials such as metal and copper.

Emerald, the company subcontracted to clear the Trust building of asbestos, has been working to remove the contaminant.

The company said it will take an additional four weeks of decontamination before the building is ready for demolition.

The building will then be retested for asbestos. As long as it passes the inspection, Wofford Demolition will really get to work.

"We will have a ten day waiting period and then we will apply for the permit to tear it down," Wofford said. "Other than that I have a piece of equipment that reaches about 100 feet into the air all the way to the top and what I will do is start pulverizing it," said Wofford.

