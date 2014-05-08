Consider This: Myrtle Beach Bike Week

The Myrtle Beach Bike Rally starts this weekend and it is expected to be one of the largest. It brings thousands of people to the Grand Strand, but it also brings frustration to locals because of the motorcycles on the road.

Consider This:

All of those visitors are choosing our community to spend their vacation and money. They help kick off the season that creates jobs, new attractions and business for all of us to enjoy. Instead of getting angry with the increased traffic, take a deep breath and appreciate that they chose our area to relax and have fun.

This may surprise you, but the majority of motorcycle accidents are actually caused by people driving cars. Be safe on the road; slow down, don't tailgate and always Look Twice. Let's make sure everyone… locals, tourists and bikers enjoy our beautiful beach community.

