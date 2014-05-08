Buffalo Bills select Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins 4th overall

New York, NY (WMBF) - Two of the Palmetto State's best football players are headed to the NFL.

The Houston Texans selected South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney with the number one overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft. Just three picks later, the Buffalo Bills selected Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins fourth overall.

Watkins becomes the highest Clemson Tiger selected since Gaines Adams in 2007.

Clowney joins Heisman winning running back George Rogers as number one overall picks from South Carolina.

The NFL draft lasts through Saturday.

