Criminal domestic violence and larceny land two men on Most Wanted List

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down two men; one is wanted for criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, while the other is wanted for two counts of grand larceny.

According to the Horry County Police report, on the evening of April 5th, 33-year-old David McCleod punched his girlfriend in the head and body and threatened her with a butcher knife while at a family function.

The two have a child together.

McCleod's last known address is on Devin Park Drive in Conway.

Joey Lyn Phipps, 32, is the man wanted for two counts of grand larceny.

According to the Horry County Police report, he was spotted at a home along Highway 517 on May 1st. Phipps ran into the woods and police chased him, before he got into a car and led them on another chase.

The report goes on to say that Phipps ditched the vehicle and ran into the woods again, but police lost him. Phipps' last known address is on Highway 17 in Galivants Ferry.

If you know or have seen the suspects contact the Horry County Sheriff's Office. For an update as suspects are captured, you can text the word 'wanted' to 843-00.

