2 men, 2 juveniles burglarize Darlington school, officials say - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2 men, 2 juveniles burglarize Darlington school, officials say

Juwan Andrew McCain and Shaquille Akeim Lee | Source: Darlington County Detention Center Juwan Andrew McCain and Shaquille Akeim Lee | Source: Darlington County Detention Center

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Two men and two juveniles have been charged in connection to a Darlington High School burglary.

Shaquille Akeim Lee, 19, and Juwan Andrew McCain, 20, along with two juveniles were taken into custody and charged with second-degree burglary and larceny, according to Sgt. Kimberly Nelson with the Darlington Police Department. The four suspects were arrested Wednesday, May 7.

The two juvenile subjects will be charged in family court.

The charges stem from a burglary on Sunday, May 4, when the four subjects reportedly broke into the Darlington High School JROTC building and stole money and other items.

The incident is still being investigated by police.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Special

More Crime on WMBFNews.com

Updated:

Click for more mugshots See "Horry County's Most Wanted" More>>

Powered by Frankly