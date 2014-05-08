2 men, 2 juveniles burglarize Darlington school, officials say

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Two men and two juveniles have been charged in connection to a Darlington High School burglary.

Shaquille Akeim Lee, 19, and Juwan Andrew McCain, 20, along with two juveniles were taken into custody and charged with second-degree burglary and larceny, according to Sgt. Kimberly Nelson with the Darlington Police Department. The four suspects were arrested Wednesday, May 7.

The two juvenile subjects will be charged in family court.

The charges stem from a burglary on Sunday, May 4, when the four subjects reportedly broke into the Darlington High School JROTC building and stole money and other items.

The incident is still being investigated by police.

