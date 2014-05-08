Police looking for suspect in Kangaroo Express robbery

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a man they say robbed a Kangaroo Express Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post by HCPD, the man robbed the store at 62nd Avenue North and Highway 17 Bypass. The department released a surveillance photo showing the suspect on their Facebook page.

If you can identify him, you are asked to call 915-TIPS.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.