Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on the Frontage Road East, near Highway 501, at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters say the man was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center. Friends and witnesses at the scene say the victim is 20 years old.

Horry County Police and South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to investigate.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.