Do or Die: Postseason Scoreboard for May 7th - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Do or Die: Postseason Scoreboard for May 7th

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
Connect

SCHSL Playoff Baseball scores

Class AAAA
West Florence - 8
West Ashley - 5
Game 1 final

West Florence - 0
West Ashley - 10
Knights eliminated

Class AAA
Strom Thurmond - 1
Darlington - 8
Falcons at Socastee Friday for district championship

James Island - 2
Georgetown - 1
Bulldogs eliminated

St. James - 2
Marlboro County - 5
Bulldogs at Berkeley for district title on Friday

Class AA
Waccamaw - 0
Loris - 6
Lions win district championship

Aynor - 6
Dillon - 5
Final in 8; Game1

Aynor - 6
Dillon - 11
Wildcats win district championship

Class A
Lamar - 4
Dixie - 6
Silver Foxes eliminated

Johnsonville - 10
Branchville - 2
Flashes win district championship

Carvers Bay - 1
Lake View - 9
Wild Gators win district; at Flashes on Saturday

 

SCHSL Playoff Softball Scores

Class AAAA
Conway - 0
Stratford - 11
Tigers eliminated

Bluffton - 4
Carolina Forest - 3
Panthers eliminated

Class AAA
Airport - 0
Darlington - 1
Falcons at NMB Friday for district title

Hanahan - 3
St. James - 10
Sharks at Hartsville Friday for district title

Berkeley - 2
Socastee - 3

Class AA
Andrews - 0
Waccamaw - 4
Warriors win district title

Aynor - 1
Dillon - 11
Wildcats win district title; will host Waccamaw on Saturday

Class A
Branchville - 0
Latta - 10
Vikings win District title; will host Lake View on Saturday

Carvers Bay - 0
Lake View - 4
Wild Gators win district title; at Latta on Saturday

Hannah-Pamplico - 2
East Clarendon - 10
Raiders eliminated

Whale Branch - 1
Johnsonville - 11
Flashes win district title; at East Clarendon on Saturday

Powered by Frankly