Horry County girl recovers from heart surgery

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - New details on the brave young local girl who just underwent heart surgery after having a stroke two months ago.

Earlier this week we reported that Horry County Sheriffs Deputies and Horry County Firefighters surprised Taylor Prichinello at her home after she expressed interest in being a K-9 officer when she grows up.

According to the facebook page documenting her medical journey, Taylor had a successful procedure Thursday and is now recovering in the hospital.

HCSO and HCFR decided to surprise Taylor after they heard her story.

Sgt. Benton, with the Horry County Sheriffs Office says "This is why we get into public service. This is why we do what we do."

Taylor was nervous about the then upcoming surgery, but after the visit, her mom posted to Facebook, "There are no words to express our gratitude to the Horry County Sheriffs Office, Horry County K9 Unit, and Horry County Fire/Rescue St 34! By coming and showing your love and support it eases my heart. To quote Taylor tonight as she went to bed, ‘Mom I'm not scared anymore.'"

