Myrtle Beach Five Points Area plans events to attract tourists

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Five Points area in downtown Myrtle Beach doesn't see nearly the amount of visitors as other parts of Grand Strand.

In the past year, nearly 10 businesses closed shop, according to one business owner. In recent months, five new ones have popped up. It's a revolving door that people in the area are trying to keep open.

"You'll hear people say there are a lot of businesses that have moved out of the area, it's kind of run down," said Jill Wright, who works in the Five Points area. "But that's what we're working on. We're working to make it a special place again."

Members of the Five Points Association are coming together in an effort to attract some of the millions of Myrtle Beach visitors into their part of town.

Five Points "Music After 5" events will kick off Friday, May 9, followed by many more set to happen every Friday throughout the summer months. Each event will be held at different businesses, with different entertainment, and the goal is to bring people in one of the older parts of Myrtle Beach.

It's similar to the successful summer series the businesses on Ocean Boulevard host called "Hot Summer Nights". The goal is to remind people of downtown, and make Five Points more of a destination.

"We're trying to follow in their footsteps as best we can to get the Myrtle Beach area built back up. It's time. It's been way past time," said Wright.

Organizers hope the events will peak interest, and spread business to all the shops. Once more interest is developed, then the next step would be to bring in more new businesses.

"Business owners, I think, will follow the ones that are successful," said Hal Rich, who opened Mr. Computer six months ago. "And when they see successful ones here, they'll want in."

The first event will be live music at Broadway Subs Friday, May 9 from 5:30 to 7:30p.m.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.