Highway Patrol warns drivers 'look twice' as bikers come to town

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It is estimated that this year's bike rally will be one of the largest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says drivers should look over their shoulder and in mirrors, and then do it again.

Studies show that in all crashes involving motorcycles and another type of vehicle, the other vehicle violates the motorcyclist's right of way two-thirds of the time.

That's one reason bikers, like Ken Kardashian, take precautions. A 40-year-rider, Kardashian converted his bike into a trike for more stability.

"You always have three wheels on the ground. One in the front and two in the back," says Kardashian.

Whether it's a trike or bike, you need to watch out.

Highway Patrol says 25 percent of collisions that involve motorcycles happen when drivers turn left in front of bikes.

"Motorcycles are smaller and it's harder to judge their speed," says Corporal Sonny Collins. "So when you're getting ready to pull out and make a left and you see the motorcyclists, look again."

Collins says there will be more officers on the roads during the next three weeks, but he'd rather you 'look twice' and avoid accidents all together.

Collins says look twice when backing out of driveways, passing or being passed by a motorcyclist. Keep an eye out for potholes, road debris and watch for construction. Also, don't tailgate.

Tailgating is another leading cause of collisions for bikers.

"With a car you leave 3 to 4 seconds but with a motorcycle you want to make that a lot longer because it can stop much quicker than with you in your car," says Collins.

Never drink and drive and wearing a helmet is wise.

