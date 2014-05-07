Former Conway police officer faces criminal domestic violence charge again

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A former Conway police officer has been charged with criminal domestic violence again.

Sandroy John Edwards, 35, was arrested in connection with an April 20, 2014 domestic dispute, according to a release issued by SLED.

Edwards faced this same charge in November 2012, after police say he assaulted his wife during an argument over a car crash. Read more here, http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/20257447/conway-pd-officer-suspended-after-spat-with-wife.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Conway Police Department.

Edwards was booked at the Horry County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted in Horry County by the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office.

The charge is a misdemeanor. If convicted, Edwards will be ordered to pay a fine and spend no more than 30 days in jail.

