CCU student shot during altercation at Conway apartment

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A 21-year-old CCU student was taken to the hospital after being shot at the Kiskadee Parke apartments Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at 374 Kiskadee Loop around 3:00 p.m., Lt. Selena Small confirmed. Conway Police, Horry County Police, and Costal Carolina University Police responded.

On Thursday, Conway Police confirmed they believe there are four suspects involved in the crime, who left the scene in a dark-colored SUV and a white-colored SUV. None of the suspects are in custody, and police are working to get better descriptions.

According to the report from Conway Police, there were a number of people in an apartment at the complex when an altercation occurred. During the altercation, the victim sustained injuries from the shooting. Everyone fled the apartment when the shooting began, and officers were able to identify some of the people who were there.

A canvas of the area revealed that several individuals fled the scene together in two vehicles.

CCU initially issued an alert asking students in the area to stay inside. A tweet sent by CCU at 4:19 p.m. confirmed the suspects left the area and the campus was safe. According to CCU's Twitter feed, "One suspect is in custody. Four remaining suspects last seen in a black SUV and white Toyota Forerunner."

Lt. Small confirmed that one person was detained and questioned about his role in the incident. It was determined he was not a suspect in the shooting, but may be charged with a separate crime at a later time, Lt. Small said.

Thursday, CCU students say they are still on alert after Wednesday's altercation

"I was pretty scared going over to that side of campus. I didn't know what to look for or how to feel," says Toni Syzmanek, a sophomore at Coastal Carolina University.



If anyone has any information about this incident, please call Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

