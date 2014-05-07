Darlington students to hold rally in support of youth traffic safety month

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A student organization is competing in a national contest to encourage youth to make smart decisions.

The Darlington County Institute of Technology's (DCIT) Business Professionals of America student organization is planning a teen driver safety rally on Friday, May 9 to be held on campus, according to a press release issued by the school.

Three sessions will be held. The first session is from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. The second begins at 11:30 a.m., lasting until 12:45 p.m. The last session will start at 1:30 p.m. and end at 2:30 p.m.

Students will attempt various activities using drunk goggles to show the negative impacts of alcohol. A demonstration using the jaws of life will be on site, as well.

The rally is part of DCIT's Act Out Loud contest submission.

Act Out Loud is a teen-led contest that encourages youth across the country to take action to help keep what they value most –their friends, freedom and fun.

Act Out Loud 2014 has one project goal – to plan and host a safe teen-driving rally in schools and/or communities in May 2014, in support of Global Youth Traffic Safety Month.

The contest will focus on educating teens and communities on the three primary causes of teen crash fatalities: speeding; lack of seatbelt usage and distractions caused by teen passengers.

By submitting a video or slide show of their event, DCIT will be eligible for the grand prize of $10,000 and three runner-up prizes of $2,000 each. Check out www.ActOutLoud.org for all the details.

