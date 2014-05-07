2 suspects featured on 'Horry County's Most Wanted' captured

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects recently featured on WMBF News' weekly "Horry County's Most Wanted" segment have been captured; one turned himself in after seeing he was on the news.

Henry Lamont Mack Jr., 23, was featured on Horry County's Most Wanted on May 1. He was identified as a suspect who allegedly jumped a victim during a party in Conway on January 25. After seeing that he was one of the suspects featured on the segment, he turned himself in to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Theresa Bell, 53, was located by a Horry County Sheriff's Office deputy and captured, according to officials. Bell was wanted for two counts of shoplifting and obtaining goods under a false pretense.

The Horry County police report says back in January, Bell went into the Hamricks in Socastee and put a pair of girl's underwear in her purse. Then, she exchanged them for another item.

Officers say she got $3 back from the cashier, but when she was confronted, she dropped everything except the money and ran.

Tune in to WMBF News every Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest installment of Horry County's Most Wanted. Text ‘WANTED' to 84300 for weekly updates on who is ‘Most Wanted' each week.

Click here to visit the WMBFNews.com Horry County's Most Wanted web page:

http://www.wmbfnews.com/category/254709/horry-countys-most-wanted

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.