Victim of shooting at Myrtle Beach barbershop identified

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a barbershop on Kings Highway Wednesday morning, according to MBPD spokesman Capt. David Knipes.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old William Negron, of Myrtle Beach, according to Tamara Willard with the Horry County Coroner's Office. Negron was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he later died at 10 a.m. that day.

The shooting occurred in the front parking lot of Brooklyn Louie's Barbers at the Beach on North Kings Highway at about 8:45 a.m., Knipes said. Officers were dispatched to the incident, and a Negron was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooter has been interviewed by police, and at this time, the shooting is still under investigation. No charges have been filed, Knipes said.

