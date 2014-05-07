Missing Bennettsville woman found safe - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Missing Bennettsville woman found safe

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office confirms a woman who was reported missing this week has been found safe.

Heather Marie Knight, 25, had last seen by her mother in early April. Shortly after Marlboro County Sheriff's Office sent out a missing persons notice about her, Lt. Jamie Seales confirmed that she was found safe.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Missing Bennettsville woman found safeMore>>

  • Cases, news, posters and more

    Missing Persons

    Missing Persons

    Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.

    More >>

    Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly