Missing Bennettsville woman found safe

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office confirms a woman who was reported missing this week has been found safe.

Heather Marie Knight, 25, had last seen by her mother in early April. Shortly after Marlboro County Sheriff's Office sent out a missing persons notice about her, Lt. Jamie Seales confirmed that she was found safe.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.