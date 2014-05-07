Read to Succeed bill advances at teachers' expense

By ANDREW COFFMAN SMITH

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Legislation to boost reading proficiency of South Carolina's K-12 students has advanced in the House with a number of changes.

An education subcommittee on Tuesday recommended by a 6-2 vote the "Read to Succeed" bill. The House and Senate have already passed different versions of the measure.

The subcommittee removed language that ETV would provide free professional development courses required for teacher recertification. Teachers are concerned they would end up paying for the unfunded mandate.

Lawmakers also dropped the number of literacy classes required for middle school teachers. The classes would train teachers to identify and help children who are not reading at appropriate grade levels.

The amended Senate bill also would allow parents to appeal holding children back a grade if teachers believe they are struggling with reading.

