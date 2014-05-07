SC memorial remembers fallen law officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Law enforcement officers from across South Carolina are gathering to remember their fallen colleagues.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association is holding an annual memorial on Wednesday at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

Organizers say the event is a way to remember both officers who have died in the line of duty and also those officers who were still active or retired who died in the last year.

This year, officers to be recognized are Deputy First Class Timothy E. Causey of the Horry County Sheriff's Office, School Resource Officer Deputy Robert L. Evans of the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and Deputy Joseph C. Antwine of the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

