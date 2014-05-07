When one equals 10,000: NFL player donates to Grand Strand

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As New York Jets punter and North Myrtle Beach native Ryan Quigley gets ready for his second season in the NFL, he'll have a different number across his chest, but some on the Grand Strand will benefit from that.





Quigley wore the number one, but sold that number to new teammate Michael Vick in exchange for a $10,000 donation, split between Teen Angel of North Myrtle Beach and the Boys and Girls Club of New York. Teen Angel helps benefit homeless teens on the Grand Strand.





Vick originally decided to wear eight for the Jets, but approached the punter about possibly giving up his uniform number; a common trend among pro athletes. That's when Quigley said he instantly thought of a way to appease Vick while also helping others.





"It was pretty intimidating at first, I mean it's Michael Vick, I grew up watching this guy," explained Quigley about first meeting the quarterback. "So I told him from the start that I wasn't interested in the money myself, I was interested in the money being used to give back to charity, and I told him that half should go to my hometown (of North Myrtle Beach), and the charity I picked was Teen Angel, and we'll also do the Boys and Girls Club of New York, because I knew Mike was heavily involved in that."

Quigley says he's going to pick a new number before the NFL Draft starts on Thursday and the Jets roster gets a little larger. He'll be back in Myrtle Beach to help run the Myrtle Beach Kicking Academy camp in June. Dates have not yet been set for that event.





Copyright WMBF News 2014. All rights reserved.



