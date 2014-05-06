SNL writer sparks controversy with racial skit

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Saturday Night Live skit writer has sparked controversy over a weekend skit some say went too far with racial jokes.

SNL writer Leslie Jones appeared as an image expert to talk about Lupita Nyongo being named People Magazine's most beautiful woman. Jones quickly turned the conversation on herself when she said she would be the most useful woman -- if she was a slave.

"Back in the slave days, my love life would have been way better," she said. "Master would have hooked me up with the best brother on the plantation and every nine months, I would be in the corner having a super baby. Every nine months. Every nine months I'd just be in the corner just popping them out, Shaq, Kobe, LeBron."

Jones even makes a reference to South Carolina.



"I'm saying I would be the number one slave draft pick. All of the plantations would want me! I'd be on television like Lebron, announcing which plantation I was gonna go to. I would be like, ‘I would like to take my talents to South Carolina.'"

The bit lasted roughly 2 1/2 minutes, but scores of negative comments were posted to Twitter for hours.

Ebony.com's senior editor said, "This Leslie Jones person is an embarrassment."

Many people vowed never to watch SNL again.

The comic took to Twitter to defend herself saying, "I'm a comic. It is my job to take things and make them funny."

She continued, "Very sad I have to defend myself to black people. Now, I'm betting if Chris Rock or Dave Chappelle did that joke, or Jay-Z or Kanye put it in a rap, they would be called brilliant."

The show has a history of poking fun at everything from race to politics, and now Jones is caught up in a racial controversy that is still buzzing online.

To watch the skit, click here: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/weekend-update-leslie-jones/2779226#i

Warning: Video contains graphic language.

WMC-TV contributed to this report.



