Memorial to remember fallen SC officers of 2013

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A memorial will be held to honor and remember the fallen officers that died in 2013.

The following was issued by the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy:

Law enforcement officers across South Carolina will gather to honor and remember those officers who have died in the line of duty and also those officers that were still active or retired that died in 2013. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association is announcing the annual Law Enforcement Memorial to be held on Wednesday, May 07, beginning at 11:00am. The event is scheduled to take place at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy located at 5400 Broad River Road, Columbia.

"We encourage all citizens to attend this memorial as we remember those who devotedly gave their lives to guarantee safety and liberty for others," Ryan Alphin, Executive Director of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers' Association said. "The sacrifice of their families is truly incredible and I reassure you that these men and women will never be forgotten."

The memorial ceremony, steeped in police tradition, will pay a special tribute to those who have given their lives in the line of duty. Three fallen officers will be recognized for the ultimate sacrifice to the state of South Carolina.

Those that will be recognized are Deputy First Class Timothy E. Causey formerly of the Horry County Sheriff's Office. School Resource Officer Deputy Robert L. Evans formerly of the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and Deputy Joseph C. Antwine formerly of the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy First Class Timothy E. Causey died as the result of smoke inhalation he suffered on March 16th, 2013, after responding to a massive fire in the Windsor Green area.

The fire destroyed 26 different condominium buildings. Deputy Causey responded to assist with securing the scene the night of the fire and for several days following the fire. After becoming ill in the following days, he was diagnosed with smoke inhalation and acute respiratory failure. He was subsequently flown to the Medical University of South Carolina where he remained until passing away on May 19th, 2013.Deputy Causey had served with the Horry County Sheriff's Office for 25 years. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Read more about Deputy First Class Causey, here: http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/22303409/funeral-arrangements-set-for-fallen-deputy?autostart=true

School Resource Officer Deputy Robert L. Evans died as a result of a heart attack while directing traffic at Wateree Elementary School. He was in law enforcement for twenty years before his untimely death. Evans started with Kershaw County Sheriff's Office in 1999 after serving several years with Ridgeway Police Department. Surviving are his wife of 20 years, a daughter, a son, a brother, and a sister.

Deputy Sheriff Joseph C. Antwine died from injuries he sustained when his patrol car was involved in a collision with a light pole one week earlier. Deputy Antwine and his partner were responding to backup another unit at a domestic violence call, when the vehicle left the roadway as it rounded a curve on Half Moon Road, in Johnsonville. Both Deputy Antwine and his partner were thrown from the vehicle as it overturned and struck the pole. Deputy Antwine was wearing his seat belt, but it broke as a result of the force of the collision.

Both of the deputies were transported to McLeod Hospital where they were treated for their injuries. Deputy Antwine's partner was released several days later; however Deputy Antwine remained in intensive care with serious injuries. He died one week later from those injuries. Deputy Antwine had served with the Florence County Sheriff's Office for less than one year.

You can read more about Deputy Sheriff Antwine, here: http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/24049759/florence-co-deputies-injured-in-car-crash

The idea of a Peace Officers Memorial Day came into effect on October 1, 1961, when Congress asked the President to designate May 15 to honor law enforcement officers. President John F. Kennedy signed the bill into law on October 1, 1962. Each year, the President of the United States proclaims May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week of each year during which such May 15 occurs as Police Week.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.