Horry Co. volunteer firefighters to get pay raise per call

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County council members passed a pay-per-call policy for volunteer firefighters at a meeting Tuesday night. The new policy means volunteer firefighters will get paid more for longer calls.

There was a need for the new policy, according to Councilman Al Allen.

The volunteer's current pay is $15, per call. Allen said the pay scale had not been increased in some time.

The new pay will be determined by Horry County Fire Chief Fred Crosby..

Allen said the new policy will go into effect soon.

