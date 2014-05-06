'Concerned' council passes film ordinance for Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County council members approved a film ordinance Tuesday night. This comes after controversy sparked in Georgetown County, when a production company reportedly upset and frustrated some residents in Murrells Inlet.

Councilman Al Allen said the council felt concerned and wanted to put the tools in place to deal with film production companies, small and large alike.

He said the ordinance will require a production company to enter an application process, contact agencies like Code Enforcement and Public Safety and follow other regulations.

"[The ordinance] is mainly aimed at smaller production companies," Allen said. "Unannounced, ‘reality-type' shows, to keep those in check, in order to not offend our citizens and visitors."

