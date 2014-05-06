FCSO Investigators charge Hemingway man with trafficking heroin

HEMINGWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Hemingway man has been arrested for trafficking heroin.

According to the Florence County Sheriff's Office, Darius Lamar Hamilton, 26, was arrested by narcotics investigators on Friday, May 2 and charged with trafficking in heroin.

Specially Trained Narcotics Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the FCSO Pro-Active Community Enforcement Team (PACE) arrested Hamilton.

According to Investigators, Hamilton's arrest was the culmination of a three- month investigation resulting from citizen complaints of drug activity in the Bluefield area of Johnsonville, SC in Florence County.

Hamilton was arrested following a traffic stop, after which investigators obtained a search warrant of his residence on South Fire Station Road. Investigators found of a significant quantity of heroin at his residence. Investigators estimate that the heroin seized has a street value of approximately $2,000.

"Heroin use is becoming a huge problem, not just in Florence County, but in many areas of our State and nation," Sheriff Kenney Boone stated. "Our Narcotics Investigators are making heroin interdiction a priority due to the nature of this drug and its highly addictive properties. Heroin and other illicit drugs are related to a majority of our property and violent crime," said Boone.

Hamilton was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Saturday, May 3 on a $5,000 surety bond.

