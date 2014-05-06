Fully involved fire guts house in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Four fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

A fully involved fire destroyed a house located on Independent Street in Darlington County, just outside city limits, Russell Cox, City of Hartsville spokesperson confirmed.

No one was hurt.

Crews from Hartsville Fire Department, Darlington County Station 9, Darlington County EMS and City of Darlington Fire Department responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

