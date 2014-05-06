Rescue crews reunite 11 ducklings with their mother

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A brood of ducks have been safely relocated to familiar surroundings, after the ducklings were rescued from a storm drain.

A mother duck and 11 ducklings were rescued and relocated Monday, May 5, according to Myrtle Beach Animal Control Officer Steven Trott.

The city of Myrtle Beach received the call for help and within hours, Trott said the brood was taken to an isolated pond near Market Common, away from foot and vehicle traffic.

Trott said the situation isn't uncommon and happens every spring. Myrtle Beach Animal Control rescue crews have helped ducklings four times this year, and it's estimated they'll respond to this type of call 20 more times throughout the summer.

In this incident, the mother duck crossed over a storm grate and the babies fell. The mother duck would not leave the area.

A bystander reached out to the city of Myrtle Beach for help.

It took rescue crews about an hour to get the babies. Trott said the mother duck is very protective. As soon as one or two ducklings were in the carrier, she would watch over the ducklings.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department will respond to any call they can assist with. The non-emergency police number is (843) 918-1382.

Trott said rescue crews will try not to put a family of ducks in the same pond another brood is using, so they don't compete.

Once they are relocated, ducks have a tendency to return within one mile of where they were born or nested.

